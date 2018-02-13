Weather delays Mikaela Shiffrin’s 2018 Olympic debut…again

Mikaela Shiffrin will have to wait to make her 2018 Olympic debut, once again, after weather caused Tuesday’s women’s slalom to be postponed.

Weather also caused the women’s giant slalom, which was scheduled for last Sunday, to be delayed.

Shiffrin is now expected to make her 2018 Olympic debut on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. ET in women’s giant slalom. She finished fifth in the event in Sochi.

The women’s slalom is now scheduled for Thursday evening. Shiffrin is hoping to become the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals in the event.