The best GIFs of the 2018 Winter Olympics ... so far!

It's been a thrilling opening week at the 2018 Winter Olympics, from Chris Mazdzer's historic silver medal in men's luge to Chloe Kim's (also historic) dominant gold-medal performance in the women's halfpipe.

To put the cherry on top, we've also seen some fantastic GIFs. Here are just a few of the best coming from PyeongChang, powered by Giphy:

1. Nathan Chen unleashes his inner superhero

2. Getting patriotic with Mikaela Shiffrin