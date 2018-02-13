WSMV News 4

The best GIFs of the 2018 Winter Olympics ... so far!

By: Oliver Jung

It's been a thrilling opening week at the 2018 Winter Olympics, from Chris Mazdzer's historic silver medal in men's luge to Chloe Kim's (also historic) dominant gold-medal performance in the women's halfpipe.


To put the cherry on top, we've also seen some fantastic GIFs. Here are just a few of the best coming from PyeongChang, powered by Giphy:


1. Nathan Chen unleashes his inner superhero



 

2. Getting patriotic with Mikaela Shiffrin




 




3. Olympians or astronauts?




 

4. Slopestyle, so hot right now. Slopestyle




 

5. We aren't so different, you and I




 







