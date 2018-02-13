Mother of Bellevue 'bump and rob' victim shares story, warning

A Nashville woman said her son is the victim of a “bump and rob” in Bellevue that ended up with the 26-year-old man in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Metro Police believe teenagers are responsible for shooting the man at the intersection of Highway 100 and Old Hickory Boulevard around 9:45 p.m. on Monday.

“He said a car behind him bumped into him -- not crashed into him, bumped into him," explained the victim’s mother. "He got out of his car to go see what was wrong. He said everything happened very quickly.”

The woman shared her son’s experience with News4, but she did not want to share her name since the shooter is still at-large.

“[The shooter] quickly walked towards him and said, ‘Give me your wallet,’ and my son said ‘no,’ she said. "At that point, he was shot."



Metro Police believe a teenager riding in a dark gray Honda or Nissan sedan is responsible for the “bump and rob” crime.

A "bump and gun" occurs when someone bumps the rear-end of another car and waits until the driver gets out to check for damage before robbing them

“At that time of night, he didn’t think anything about it," the victim's mother said. "They’re musicians. They’re out at odd hours, and as a mother, I worry all the time."

MNPD detectives think what happened to the 26-year-old man is connected to other car thefts at nearby gas stations on Highway 70 and Old Hickory Boulevard in Bellevue.

While her son recovers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, his mother is asking for the community’s help.

“My hope would be if anybody in the area saw anything that they would let the police know,” said the victim’s mother.

The bullet hit some of the man's major organs and shattered his cellphone.

His family is thankful for other drivers who stopped to call 911 and help him apply pressure to the wound before an ambulance arrived.

“He said, ‘Mom, God was taking care of me last night,'" she said. "I said, ‘yes, he was.'"

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.