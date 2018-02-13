Auditor to work with Metro Council Special Committee on Barry investigation

Officials from the Metro Nashville Office on Internal Audit confirmed Tuesday that a request for the Metro Audit Committee to investigate Mayor Megan Barry's affair was approved.

The committee will work with Metro Council's Special Investigation Committee to look into travel expenses incurred on businesses trips Barry and her former bodyguard Sgt. Rob Forrest took together, as well as Forrest's overtime while working for Barry.

This development comes just one day after Vice Mayor David Briley appointed seven councilmembers to serve on the Special Investigation Committee.

Briley urged the committee to obtain outside counsel to coordinate efforts with the Metro Auditor and Board of Ethical Conduct.

Briley also charged the committee with being seen as “fair and impartial” and a frugal use of resources.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.