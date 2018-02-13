Dozens of homes evacuated in Old Hickory after gas leak

Emergency crews are responding to a reported gas leak at near Bryan Street in Old Hickory.

Nashville Fire Dept. evacuated approximately 40 homes in the area of 13th and Bryan Street because of the leak.

According to a spokeswoman from Piedmont Natural Gas, the line was ruptured by a third party that dug into the pipeline.

No injuries were reported and the scene is considered "safe" at this time.

Crews are working to repair the pipeline, but it is still unclear how long residents must stay away from the area.

