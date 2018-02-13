Road to No. 100: A history of U.S. Winter Olympic gold medals

Team USA is on the cusp of making history at the 2018 Winter Olympics -- the next gold medal captured by an American athlete will be the 100th all-time Winter Olympic gold medal for an American athlete.
Shaun White and Mikaela Shiffrin have a chance to make that history on Tuesday night in the men's snowboard halfpipe final and Alpine skiing women's slalom, respectively (Watch LIVE on NBC at 8p ET / 5p PT; Stream LIVE here).
Here's a look at the United States' gold medal history at the Winter Olympics, and Team USA's road to 100.
|Sport
|Medal Count (99)
|Events
|Speed Skating
|29
|Men’s 500m (7), Men’s 1000m (5), Men’s 1500m (3), Men’s 5000m (3), Men’s 10000m (2), Women’s 500m (5), Women’s 1000m (3), Women’s 1500m
|Alpine Skiing
|16
|Men’s Slalom, Men’s Giant Slalom, Men’s Downhill (2), Men’s Super Combined (2), Women’s Slalom (4), Women’s Giant Slalom (3), Women’s Super-G (2), Women’s Downhill
|Figure Skating
|15
|Men’s Singles (7), Ladies’ Singles (7), Ice Dance
|Snowboarding
|13
|Men’s Halfpipe (3), Men’s Slopestyle (2), Men’s Snowboard Cross (2), Women’s Halfpipe (4), Women’s Slopestyle (2)
|Freestyle Skiing
|8
|Men’s Moguls, Men’s Aerials, Men’s Halfpipe, Men’s Slopestyle, Women’s Moguls (2), Women’s Aerials, Women’s Halfpipe
|Bobsled
|7
|Two-man (2), Four-man (4), Women’s
|Short Track
|4
|Men’s 500m, Men’s 1500m, Women’s 500m (2)
|Hockey
|3
|Men’s (2), Women’s
|Skeleton
|3
|Men’s (2), Women’s
|Nordic Combined
|1
|Individual Large Hill
|# Gold
|Athlete
|Games
|Sport
|Event
|25th Gold
|Dianne Holum
|1972 Sapporo Games
|Speed Skating
|Women's 1500m
|50th Gold
|Dan Jansen
|1994 Lillehammer Games
|Speed Skating
|Men's 1000m
|75th Gold
|Seth Wescott
|2006 Torino Games
|Snowboarding
|Men's Snowboard Cross
|100th Gold
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Athlete
|Sport
|Gold Medals
|Bonnie Blair
|Speed Skating
|5
|Eric Heiden
|Speed Skating
|5
|William Fiske
|Bobsled
|2
|Clifford Gray
|Bobsled
|2
|Irving Jaffee
|Speed Skating
|2
|Jack Shea
|Speed Skating
|2
|Dick Button
|Figure Skating
|2
Andrea Mead
|Alpine Skiing
|2
|Cathy Turner
|Short Track
|2
|Apolo Ohno
|Short Track
|2
|Shani Davis
|Speed Skating
|2
|Ted Ligety
|Alpine Skiing
|2
|Shaun White
|Snowboarding
|2
|Seth Wescott
|Snowboarding
|2
|Jamie Anderson
|Snowboarding
|2
