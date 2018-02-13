8 workers fired in inmate's contraband operation 'escape'

Emergency crews are responding to a reported gas leak at near Bryan Street in Old Hickory. Some houses in the area may be evacuated, but it is unclear how long.More >>
The scams add up to roughly $1 billion in losses in the last three years, and that's only the people and money BBB are aware of since many victims are too embarrassed to report they've been made a fool.More >>
US stocks are down following two days of gains, as prescription drug and medical supply distributors trade lower.More >>
An inmate's alleged perimeter breach at a Tennessee prison has led to the firing of eight prison employees.More >>
An eighth-grade student at Oliver Middle School in Nashville has passed away.More >>
Lawrenceburg fire engineer Jason Dickey was killed and several others were injured while battling a house fire overnight.More >>
According to investigators, the driver of a dark gray sedan rear-ended the victim's car at the intersection of Highway 100 and Old Hickory Boulevard at 9:30 p.m. Monday.More >>
A clean-energy advocacy group wants an investigation after the Tennessee Valley Authority bought two corporate jets and a Mercedes-Benz helicopter.More >>
A Kentucky grand jury is meeting to consider charging a teenager as an adult in a shooting that killed two classmates and wounded many more at Marshall County High School.More >>
A woman who led police on a chase told arresting officers that she was Mother Mary en route to pick up Baby Jesus and had permission from God to speed.More >>
