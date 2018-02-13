Dogs that survived acts of cruelty get second chance in Nashville

Lindsay is a Great Pyrenees-Labrador mix, who came to Nashville from north Alabama. Just last week, Lindsay was shot in the back of the head by her owner.

This story may be hard for some to stomach -- but there is a silver lining.

Big Fluffy Dogs Rescue, based here in Nashville, is giving two dogs a second chance at life.

These canines survived sickening acts of cruelty, but their past does not have to be their future.

Lindsay is a Great Pyrenees-Labrador retriever mix, who came to Nashville from north Alabama.

Just last week, Lindsay was shot in the back of the head by her owner.

“[Lindsay] has a heart condition," explained Jean Harrison, founder of Big Fluffy Dog Rescue, "and apparently, rather than have a vet euthanize her or treat her condition, [her owner] decided to try to put an end to her with a bullet.”

Miraculously, Lindsay survived after multiple surgeries, with more still to come.

“She does still have a bullet in her,” said Harrison. “Because of her heart condition, we have to do [surgeries] in stages."

Harrison says this is not uncommon for her organization.

“We get on average, five to 10 gunshot wound dogs a year,” she said. “The majority of the time, we treat them, we piece them back together, and then they go to homes and live happy lives."

Lindsay is just one of many dogs brought to Nashville through Big Fluffy Dog Rescue.

These are survivors that have made it through hell and are given a second chance at a better life.

Right now, two states over, another dog awaits his trip to Music City after a living through a nightmare.

“We have a young, Dane puppy who had its throat slit,” Harrison said.

That dog's name is Monty.

The person who cut his throat is currently in jail.

“He damaged the larynx, but a millimeter or more over, and that dog would have bled out, " Harrison said.

Monty is currently recovering at a West Virginia emergency vet but will arrive in Nashville on Sunday.

“[Monty] is a young dog though, Harrison said. "I expect a full recovery. It'll just take time,”

Harrison encourages people to take their time, get to know these dogs and consider giving them a better life.

“We have the facility, we have the ability to do it, so essentially Nashville is a healing ground for dogs that are forgotten,” she said.

