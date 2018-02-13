Dogs that survived acts of cruelty get second chance in Nashville

Metro Police believe teenagers are responsible for shooting the man at the intersection of Highway 100 and Old Hickory Boulevard as well as some other robberies in the area.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to a reported gas leak at near Bryan Street in Old Hickory. Some houses in the area may be evacuated, but it is unclear how long.More >>
A man is accused of drinking and using drugs before driving in a crash that took the life of a 12-year-old girl. The girl was killed in Lawrence County while visiting a friend and her father.More >>
Big Fluffy Dogs Rescue, based here in Nashville, is giving victimized dogs a second chance at life.More >>
Officials from the Metro Nashville Office on Internal Audit confirmed Tuesday a request for the Metro Audit Committee to investigate Mayor Megan Barry's affair was approved.More >>
The scams add up to roughly $1 billion in losses in the last three years, and that's only the people and money BBB are aware of since many victims are too embarrassed to report they've been made a fool.More >>
US stocks are down following two days of gains, as prescription drug and medical supply distributors trade lower.More >>
An inmate's alleged perimeter breach at a Tennessee prison has led to the firing of eight prison employees.More >>
Lawrenceburg fire engineer Jason Dickey was killed and several others were injured while battling a house fire overnight.More >>
Rutherford County law enforcement officials have closed 23 stores that were selling products containing CBD, but distributors and local industry reps argue the products are completely legal in Tennessee.More >>
Lawrenceburg fire engineer Jason Dickey was killed and several others were injured while battling a house fire overnight.More >>
He was suspended when allegations of sexual contact with an inmate surfaced and was later fired after the internal investigation concluded on Sept. 1.More >>
According to investigators, the driver of a dark gray sedan rear-ended the victim's car at the intersection of Highway 100 and Old Hickory Boulevard at 9:30 p.m. Monday.More >>
An Oregon woman who had worms coming out of her eye is being called the first known human case of a parasitic infection spread by flies.More >>
Country singer Daryle Singletary died unexpectedly Monday morning at age 46.More >>
Authorities have safely located a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing from his home in Lawrence County.More >>
Amazon is laying off hundreds of employees, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.More >>
A woman who led police on a chase told arresting officers that she was Mother Mary en route to pick up Baby Jesus and had permission from God to speed.More >>
