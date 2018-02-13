Preds’ Fisher participates in first practice since ending retirement

Mike Fisher practiced for the first time on Monday since ending his retirement. (WSMV)

Former Predators captain Mike Fisher practiced for the first time on Monday after the announcement that he was coming out of retirement to rejoin the team.

Nashville returned home after a four-game road trip to New York and Canada where it returned with six of the possible eight points with two wins and two overtime losses.

There is no timetable for when Fisher will play.

“It’s a little bit of muscle memory, getting back in good shape and feeling good. It just takes time,” Fisher said after Monday’s practice. “I actually feel better that I thought I would at this point.”

General Manager David Poile said at the press conference announcing Fisher’s return that the plan was to have Fisher signed to a deal by the Feb. 26 trade deadline.

