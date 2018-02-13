Murfreesboro student raising awareness about faith through basketball

A high school student in Middle Tennessee is getting attention on the basketball court, but it's not just for her skills.

Razan Haj-Hussein is a senior on the basketball team at Siegel High School in Murfreesboro.

Every time she steps onto the court, she wears her hijab. She says she's proud of her Muslim faith and that this offers her a unique opportunity to help others understand her beliefs.

"I feel like wearing the hijab while playing basketball makes me feel good about my religion, and it shows people that I'm proud to be a Muslim," she said.

Razan has been playing basketball since the fifth grade. She plans to attend Middle Tennessee State University and turn her love for sports into a career in athletic training.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.