Galentine's Day Drinks from Randi Lesnick

CHERUB’S CUP
What You'll Need
- 2 ounces vodka
- 3/4 ounce lemon juice
- 1/4 ounce simple syrup
- 1 strawberry
- 3 ounces champagne
- Garnish: strawberry
How to Make It
- the strawberry, simple syrup, and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker.
- Add ice, vodka, and shake well.
- Strain over fresh ice in a glass.
- Top with Champagne.
- Garnish with a strawberry
RASPBERRY LEMONADE CHAMPAGNE PUNCh
What You'll Need
- 1 can (about 12 ounces) raspberry lemonade concentrate
- 1 bottle (750 ml) champagne, chilled
- 3 cups ginger ale (or club soda)
- 1/2 cup vodka
- 1 pint fresh raspberries
- lime or lemon wedges (for garnish)
How to Make It
- In a large pitcher, stir together the lemonade concentrate, champagne, ginger ale, and the vodka. Pour the raspberries on top. Pour into glasses garnished with a lime or lemon wedge.