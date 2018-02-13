Galentine's Day Drinks from Randi Lesnick - WSMV News 4

Galentine's Day Drinks from Randi Lesnick

CHERUB’S CUP

What You'll Need

  • 2 ounces vodka
  • 3/4 ounce lemon juice
  • 1/4 ounce simple syrup
  • 1 strawberry
  • 3 ounces champagne
  • Garnish: strawberry

How to Make It

  1.  the strawberry, simple syrup, and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker.
  2. Add ice, vodka, and shake well.
  3. Strain over fresh ice in a glass.
  4. Top with Champagne.
  5. Garnish with a strawberry

RASPBERRY LEMONADE CHAMPAGNE PUNCh

What You'll Need

  • 1 can (about 12 ounces) raspberry lemonade concentrate
  • 1 bottle (750 ml) champagne, chilled
  • 3 cups ginger ale (or club soda)
  • 1/2 cup vodka
  • 1 pint fresh raspberries
  • lime or lemon wedges (for garnish)

How to Make It

  1. In a large pitcher, stir together the lemonade concentrate, champagne, ginger ale, and the vodka. Pour the raspberries on top. Pour into glasses garnished with a lime or lemon wedge.
