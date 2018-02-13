Galentine's Day Treats from Randi Lesnick

Chocolate Yogurt Martinis
In a shallow plate/bowl combine a few tablespoons of water with the juice from ½ a lime. Line a separate bowl with chocolate sprinkles, then dip the martini glass into water/lime mixture before dipping into sprinkles
Fill rimmed glasses with purchased chocolate yogurt
Place Biscotti cookie into glass and garnish with fresh raspberries
Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Pierce one dozen fresh strawberries with small wooden or plastic skewers
Place 8 oz. semi-sweet or milk chocolate chips in a double boiler.
Melt chocolate by stirring gently with spatula until smooth
When chocolate is completely melted, dip one strawberry at a time into chocolate and twist until completely coated
Set aside to let dry/harden
Chocolate Waffles with Whipped Cream
To make chocolate waffles, follow directions on store-bought chocolate cake mix (ex: Duncan Hines Devil’s Food Cake Mix) to make cake batter
Pour ½ cup of batter at a time into waffle maker and cook until done
Remove and cut waffles into hearts or other desired shape
Dip waffle pieces into store-bought whipped cream and sprinkle with gold Sprinkles or cookie sugar
Fresh Berry French Toast Flatbread
In a small bowl combine equal parts mascarpone and ricotta cheese, then add a pinch of sugar, cinnamon, lemon Juice and fresh lemon zest.
Place store-bought flatbread or naan onto grill for a few minutes on each side, just enough to get grill marks. Set aside to cool.
Once the bread is cool, spread the cheese mixture on top
Top with fresh berries and herbs of choice (Ex: strawberries and basil, blackberries and mint, etc.)
Top with your favorite granola blend
Lightly drizzle with good-quality honey
Bourbon Candied Bacon
Cook one package thick-cut bacon on sheet pan in oven at 350 degrees until ¾ done, set aside on cloth to reduce grease
In sauce pan, melt 3 tablespoons butter, 3 tablespoons of brown sugar and a splash of bourbon
Liberally brush butter mixture onto cooked bacon with pastry brush
Place par-cooked bacon back on sheet pan and finish cooking to desired crispness
Remove from oven and brush on another layer of bourbon butter
Let Cool & Serve
Garden Shooters
See Attached Recipe for Marinara
Cut Fresh Veggies into Sticks—including squash, zucchini, carrots, peppers, etc.
Place marinara into desired vessel
Add veggies and serve