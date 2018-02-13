Galentine's Day Treats from Randi Lesnick

Chocolate Yogurt Martinis

In a shallow plate/bowl combine a few tablespoons of water with the juice from ½ a lime. Line a separate bowl with chocolate sprinkles, then dip the martini glass into water/lime mixture before dipping into sprinkles

Fill rimmed glasses with purchased chocolate yogurt

Place Biscotti cookie into glass and garnish with fresh raspberries

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Pierce one dozen fresh strawberries with small wooden or plastic skewers

Place 8 oz. semi-sweet or milk chocolate chips in a double boiler.

Melt chocolate by stirring gently with spatula until smooth

When chocolate is completely melted, dip one strawberry at a time into chocolate and twist until completely coated

Set aside to let dry/harden

Chocolate Waffles with Whipped Cream

To make chocolate waffles, follow directions on store-bought chocolate cake mix (ex: Duncan Hines Devil’s Food Cake Mix) to make cake batter

Pour ½ cup of batter at a time into waffle maker and cook until done

Remove and cut waffles into hearts or other desired shape

Dip waffle pieces into store-bought whipped cream and sprinkle with gold Sprinkles or cookie sugar

Fresh Berry French Toast Flatbread

In a small bowl combine equal parts mascarpone and ricotta cheese, then add a pinch of sugar, cinnamon, lemon Juice and fresh lemon zest.

Place store-bought flatbread or naan onto grill for a few minutes on each side, just enough to get grill marks. Set aside to cool.

Once the bread is cool, spread the cheese mixture on top

Top with fresh berries and herbs of choice (Ex: strawberries and basil, blackberries and mint, etc.)

Top with your favorite granola blend

Lightly drizzle with good-quality honey

Bourbon Candied Bacon

Cook one package thick-cut bacon on sheet pan in oven at 350 degrees until ¾ done, set aside on cloth to reduce grease

In sauce pan, melt 3 tablespoons butter, 3 tablespoons of brown sugar and a splash of bourbon

Liberally brush butter mixture onto cooked bacon with pastry brush

Place par-cooked bacon back on sheet pan and finish cooking to desired crispness

Remove from oven and brush on another layer of bourbon butter

Let Cool & Serve

Garden Shooters

See Attached Recipe for Marinara

Cut Fresh Veggies into Sticks—including squash, zucchini, carrots, peppers, etc.

Place marinara into desired vessel

Add veggies and serve