Chocolate Polenta

Serves 3-6

3 Cups whole milk

3 tbsp granulated sugar

pinch of salt

1/8 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ Cup polenta

1 Cup bittersweet chocolate chips

In medium sauce pan heat milk, sugar, salt and cinnamon till just before boiling.

Slowly whisk in polenta and simmer for about 3 minutes till polenta is soft and has the consistency of pudding.

Stir in chocolate and vanilla and stir till melted completely and smooth. Spoon into cups and serve