Bibimbap-Style Marinated Flank Steak from Tennessee Beef Council

Bibimbap-Style Marinated Flank Steak



1 pound beef Flank Steak

Marinade:

2 tablespoons minced green onions

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon packed brown sugar

1 tablespoons sesame oil

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger

Hot cooked brown rice

Korean red chili sauce (Gochujang) (optional)

Vegetables:

Steamed broccoli florets, sautéed shitake mushrooms, shredded carrots, fresh bean sprouts

-Cut beef steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/8 to 1/4-inch thick strips. Combine Marinade ingredients in medium bowl. Add beef; toss to coat. Cover and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes to 2 hours. Cook's Tip: One-half cup prepared Korean barbecue sauce (bulgogi) may be substituted for marinade ingredients. Korean barbecue sauce is available at Asian markets and the Asian section of most supermarkets.

- Heat large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Remove beef from marinade; discard marinade. Add half of beef to skillet; stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. (Do not overcook.) Remove from skillet; keep warm. Repeat with remaining beef.

-Serve beef over rice and vegetables, as desired. Serve with chili sauce, if desired.