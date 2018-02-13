O'More College of Design moving to Belmont's campus in fall 2018

New Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel has finalized his coaching staff.More >>
New Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel has finalized his coaching staff.More >>
A high school student in Middle Tennessee is getting attention on the basketball court, but it's not just for her skills.More >>
A high school student in Middle Tennessee is getting attention on the basketball court, but it's not just for her skills.More >>
Officials have confirmed firefighter Jason Dickey was killed while battling a house fire in Lawrenceburg overnight.More >>
Officials have confirmed firefighter Jason Dickey was killed while battling a house fire in Lawrenceburg overnight.More >>
The university has acquired O'More College of Design, which will be moved from its campus in Franklin to Belmont's campus in Nashville.More >>
The university has acquired O'More College of Design, which will be moved from its campus in Franklin to Belmont's campus in Nashville.More >>
An eighth-grade student at Oliver Middle School in Nashville has passed away.More >>
An eighth-grade student at Oliver Middle School in Nashville has passed away.More >>
One person is in the hospital after being shot during a road rage incident in Bellevue late Monday night.More >>
One person is in the hospital after being shot during a road rage incident in Bellevue late Monday night.More >>
He was suspended when allegations of sexual contact with an inmate surfaced and was later fired after the internal investigation concluded on Sept. 1.More >>
He was suspended when allegations of sexual contact with an inmate surfaced and was later fired after the internal investigation concluded on Sept. 1.More >>
Clarksville Police are asking the public for help identifying an armed robber who stole narcotics at gunpoint from a local pharmacy on Monday afternoon.More >>
Clarksville Police are asking the public for help identifying an armed robber who stole narcotics at gunpoint from a local pharmacy on Monday afternoon.More >>
Authorities have safely located a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing from his home in Lawrence County.More >>
Authorities have safely located a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing from his home in Lawrence County.More >>
The two armed robbers entered the Dollar General on East James Campbell Boulevard around 8:30 a.m.More >>
The two armed robbers entered the Dollar General on East James Campbell Boulevard around 8:30 a.m.More >>
Officials have confirmed firefighter Jason Dickey was killed while battling a house fire in Lawrenceburg overnight.More >>
Officials have confirmed firefighter Jason Dickey was killed while battling a house fire in Lawrenceburg overnight.More >>
Rutherford County law enforcement officials have closed 23 stores that were selling products containing CBD, but distributors and local industry reps argue the products are completely legal in Tennessee.More >>
Rutherford County law enforcement officials have closed 23 stores that were selling products containing CBD, but distributors and local industry reps argue the products are completely legal in Tennessee.More >>
One person is in the hospital after being shot during a road rage incident in Bellevue late Monday night.More >>
One person is in the hospital after being shot during a road rage incident in Bellevue late Monday night.More >>
He was suspended when allegations of sexual contact with an inmate surfaced and was later fired after the internal investigation concluded on Sept. 1.More >>
He was suspended when allegations of sexual contact with an inmate surfaced and was later fired after the internal investigation concluded on Sept. 1.More >>
An Oregon woman who had worms coming out of her eye is being called the first known human case of a parasitic infection spread by flies.More >>
An Oregon woman who had worms coming out of her eye is being called the first known human case of a parasitic infection spread by flies.More >>
Country singer Daryle Singletary died unexpectedly Monday morning at age 46.More >>
Country singer Daryle Singletary died unexpectedly Monday morning at age 46.More >>
Authorities have safely located a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing from his home in Lawrence County.More >>
Authorities have safely located a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing from his home in Lawrence County.More >>
Amazon is laying off hundreds of employees, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.More >>
Amazon is laying off hundreds of employees, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.More >>
Immigration and Customs Enforcement granted the father a one-year stay of deportation on a humanitarian basis.More >>
Immigration and Customs Enforcement granted the father a one-year stay of deportation on a humanitarian basis.More >>
And while the thieves were hoping to nab a tax return or W-2 form, they were probably stunned to find out what they walked away with - 500 cockroaches.More >>
And while the thieves were hoping to nab a tax return or W-2 form, they were probably stunned to find out what they walked away with - 500 cockroaches.More >>