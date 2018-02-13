O'More College of Design moving to Belmont's campus in fall 2018

Belmont University made a big announcement Tuesday morning about an upcoming expansion.

The university has acquired O'More College of Design, which will be moved from its campus in Franklin to Belmont's campus in Nashville.

O’More College of Design President Shari Fox released this statement:

Welcome to O’More College of Design! You’ve reached us at a historic moment in the history of our college. We have joined forces with Belmont University to create the O’More School of Design at Belmont, beginning the fall semester of 2018. This August, our beloved institution will settle into a new home on Belmont’s campus in Nashville and enter into its next phase of providing world-class design education.

Belmont and O’More share a common legacy, vision and ethos. As part of Belmont, O’More is securing our long-held legacy and opening doors for our students to pursue new educational and student life opportunities, such as on-campus housing, career placement services, and study abroad. Plus, the creative culture long fostered at O’More will blend perfectly with the kindred spirits at Belmont.

By combining forces, Belmont and O’More will have the reach and talent to accelerate and elevate design education in Southeast and beyond.

We hope that you’ll join us in celebrating this important moment in our mission to demonstrate the power of design to transform.