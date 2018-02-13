Lamoureux-Davidson sets Olympic record as USA defeats OAR, 5-0

Jocelyn Lamoureux-Davidson’s record breaking performance helped Team USA defeat the Olympic Athletes from Russia, 5-0.

The three-time Olympian scored twice within six seconds in the second period to set a new Olympic record for the shortest time between goals. Sweden’s Carl Goran Oberg held the previous record, scoring twice in eight seconds during the 1960 Winter Games.

"It was pretty special," Lamoureux-Davidson told NBC Olympics after the game. "I had no idea until after the game [that she broke the record] when someone else mentioned it."

Nicole Hensley made 13 saves in her Olympic debut as OAR was shut out for the second time in as many appearances.







Kacey Bellamy and Gigi Marvin also scored for Team USA, who will face Canada in its next match, a potential gold medal preview.

Russian goaltender Valeria Tarakanova made 23 saves but was pulled after Marvin poked home a rebound at 14:38 of the middle frame.

Bellamy opened the scoring when she fired a wrist shot past Tarakanova at 13:41 of the first period. Lamoureux-Davidson assisted on the play before making history.

"In the second period we came out with a lot of momentum and got a couple of goals," Bellamy said after the game. "That helped energize the bench."

Monique Lamoureux-Morando fired a shot on net that created a big enough rebound for her sister, Lamoureux-Davidson, to double Team USA’s lead.

On the ensuing face-off, two OAR defenders misplayed the puck and No. 17 converted a breakaway to give the U.S. a three-goal advantage and create the memory of a lifetime.

"I was just happy that I can contribute and be a big part of a momentum shift for our team," a humble Lamoureux-Davidson added.

Hannah Brandt appeared to score midway through the third period, but after a video review, the call was overturned. However, she would eventually score her first Olympic goal late in the third period.

OAR will square off against Finland in the final women’s match of the preliminary round.