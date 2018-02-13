Quick start leads Canada to 4-1 victory vs. Finland

Meghan Agosta inched closer to a Canadian record with another stellar performance in the preliminary round of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics as her squad topped Team Finland 4-1 Monday.

Agosta, 31, scored her 16th Olympic goal as she took sole possession of second place on Canada’s women’s all-time Olympic scoring list, pulling her within two of Hayley Wickenheiser.

Finland had eyes on medaling in this year’s competiton but had to face both North American powerhouses in its first two games of the 2018 Winter Games.

Just 35 seconds into the first period, Canada's first line set the tone. Melodie Daoust intercepted a pass in the neutral zone and fed Aghosta to give Canada a 1-0 lead.

"The three of them can create offense and they worked their magic in the first two games," Canada's head coach Laura Schuler said of her top line. "You have Marie-Philip Poulin and her work ethic is tremendous. She plays both side of the puck, offense and defense. You have Meghan Agosta and her tremendous speed and play-making, and you have the speed of Melodie Daoust."

Daoust added a goal of her own at 8:19 of the middle frame. She patiently waited for a sliding Finnish defender to move out of the way before firing a wrist shot past goaltender Noora Raty to give Canada a 3-0 lead.

"I just saw that the D (defense) was coming for me and I just tried to hang (onto the puck) a little bit more to drag the goalie out of her crease," Daoust said of her nifty goal.

Finland scored at 7:17 of the final frame when 44-year-old Rikka Valila scored her first of the tournament.

Jillian Saulnier became the first Nova Scotian to score a goal in Olympic women’s hockey when she neatly buried a breakaway late in the second period.