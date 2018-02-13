Maame Biney eliminated in 500m quarterfinal - WSMV News 4

Maame Biney eliminated in 500m quarterfinal

By: Antonio Salazar

Maame Biney was eliminated from the 500m after finishing fourth in her quarterfinal heat with a time of 44.772 seconds.


Biney got off to an uncharistically slow start and was unable to recover


Sofia Prosvirnova (OAR) and Fan Kexin (CHN) advanced out of Biney's heat.


Biney still has another event left in PyeongChang, as she also qualified for the 1500m on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 5:00 a.m.





