Driver shot during road rage incident in Bellevue; Gunman remains at large

A driver is in the hospital after being shot during a road rage incident in Bellevue late Monday night.

It all started when a gray Honda Accord rear-ended another vehicle at the intersection of Highway 100 and Old Hickory Boulevard around 9:45 p.m.

The drivers got out of their vehicles and got into a physical fight. It ended with a passenger from the Honda shooting the other driver in the stomach.

The suspect drove off from the scene down Highway 100.

The victim is being treated for non-critical injuries at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

It's unclear if the two drivers knew each other or if the initial crash was intentional.

