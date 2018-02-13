Driver shot during attempted robbery in Bellevue; Gunman remains at large

Police say a driver was critically injured when he was shot during an attempted robbery in Bellevue.

According to investigators, the driver of a dark gray sedan rear-ended the victim's car at the intersection of Highway 100 and Old Hickory Boulevard at 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The 26-year-old victim got out of his car to check on the damage, which is when a passenger got out of the suspects' vehicle and demanded his belongings.

Witnesses said the victim was shot as he tried to fight back and push away the teenage gunman.

The gunman then pointed his weapon in the direction of a man who was in another vehicle, who then drove off down Old Hickory Boulevard.

Police said the gunman got back into his vehicle and started chasing after the other man, who was able to escape them and later return to the scene and talk to police.

The shooting victim remains in critical but stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Authorities have not released the names of the suspects but say they could be connected to other robberies. Detectives believe this incident could be related to two separate vehicle thefts that happened at convenience stores on Old Hickory Boulevard and Highway 70 South on Monday. In both situations, the vehicles were unattended and the keys were left inside.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and can qualify for a cash reward. Tips can also be submitted at www.nashvillecrimestoppers.com.

