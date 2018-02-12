Crews spend hours battling house fire in Lawrenceburg

Emergency crews battled a house fire in Lawrenceburg for hours on Monday evening, according to News4 partner WLX Radio.

The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. on Monday at a two-story home on Hood Lake Road.

After arriving on the scene, city crews requested additional water support from Leoma and Crawfish Valley stations.

Around 9 p.m., crews activated "mayday" protocol, and were still actively attempting to contain the fire inside and outside the structure.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the fire.

Stay with News 4 for updates.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.