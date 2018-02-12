1 firefighter killed, 4 injured in Lawrenceburg house fire

Five firefighters were trapped when a wall inside the home collapsed. (WSMV)

Fire engineer Jason Dickey was killed in the line of duty. (WSMV)

Officials have confirmed firefighter Jason Dickey was killed while battling a house fire in Lawrenceburg overnight.

Four other firefighters were injured in the massive blaze on Hood Lakes Road, which is about an hour and a half south of Nashville.

The blaze started around 4 p.m. Monday. A distress call went out around 8 p.m. when a wall of the home collapsed and trapped the five firefighters underneath it.

Dickey, 38, was an 11-year veteran of the fire department. He leaves behind his wife, three children and their unborn baby.

One firefighter remains in intensive care at the hospital. Another firefighter is still being treated but is expected to be released later in the day.

Two firefighters were treated and released on Monday night.

An engine from the Nashville Fire Department will be escorting Dickey's body from the Medical Examiner's Office in Nashville to the Lawrence County line starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Nashville Fire Department Director Chief William Swann released this statement:

I called Lawrenceburg Fire Chief Jay Moore this morning to offer my condolences and support at this tragic time. It is a sad day for everyone in the firefighting community because of the loss of Firefighter Jason Dickey in Lawrenceburg. No matter where we serve, firefighters are a family bonded by the sacrifices we make to protect our community. When we lose one of our own we mourn along with their department. In the coming days, months and years we will remember Firefighter Jason Dickey as a true hero. We pray for peace, comfort and healing for everyone he touched. The Nashville Fire Department’s Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) team sent representatives to Lawrenceburg on Monday night to offer assistance to the personnel impacted by this tragedy. CISM offers confidential peer counseling following traumatic events such as the loss of Firefighter Jason Dickey.

Officials held a news conference on Tuesday morning. Click here to watch the full video.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, department and community as we mourn the loss. https://t.co/jAmSIymQGD — THPLawrenceburg (@THPLawrencebur) February 13, 2018

The flag is flying at half staff at the Lawrenceburg Fire Dept. this morning pic.twitter.com/TwVjKdlZrt — Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) February 13, 2018

