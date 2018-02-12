1 firefighter killed, 2 injured in Lawrenceburg house fire

Authorities have confirmed a firefighter was killed while battling a house fire in Lawrenceburg overnight.

Two other firefighters were injured in the massive blaze on Hood Lakes Road, which is about an hour and a half south of Nashville.

News 4 is working to get an update on the other firefighters' conditions.

A fire chief from Maury County was called in to help battle the flames. He said the blaze started around 4 p.m. Monday. A distress call went out just after 8 p.m.

Officials said they plan on holding a news conference around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Several other fire departments and law enforcement agencies are responding to the news on social media.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, department and community as we mourn the loss. https://t.co/jAmSIymQGD — THPLawrenceburg (@THPLawrencebur) February 13, 2018

