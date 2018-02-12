1 firefighter killed, 2 injured in Lawrenceburg house fire - WSMV News 4

1 firefighter killed, 2 injured in Lawrenceburg house fire

LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) -

Authorities have confirmed a firefighter was killed while battling a house fire in Lawrenceburg overnight.

Two other firefighters were injured in the massive blaze on Hood Lakes Road, which is about an hour and a half south of Nashville.

News 4 is working to get an update on the other firefighters' conditions.

A fire chief from Maury County was called in to help battle the flames. He said the blaze started around 4 p.m. Monday. A distress call went out just after 8 p.m.

Officials said they plan on holding a news conference around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Several other fire departments and law enforcement agencies are responding to the news on social media.

