Former Montgomery Co. Jail deputy arrested for sex with inmate, ex-wife speaks out

A former Montgomery County Jail deputy has been indicted by a grand jury for alleged official misconduct and sexual contact with an inmate.

Dale Tuel, 50, was employed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office from August 2016 to September 2017.

He was suspended when allegations of sexual contact with an inmate surfaced and was later fired after the internal investigation concluded on Sept. 1.

“Tuel was placed on administrative leave when allegations first surfaced,” said Sheriff Fuson. “Our internal investigation found sufficient enough evidence to terminate his employment and secure a Grand Jury indictment."

Tuel’s ex-wife spoke exclusively with News 4 about his arrest.

“I’ve known him for 25 years,” she said. “He’s never been arrested, never been in trouble, so that shocked me, made me sick.”

News 4 is not naming Tuel’s ex-wife, who asked for anonymity because the couple has two children together.

Her divorce from Tuel was finalized last year.

According to his ex-wife, Tuel served in the Army from 1994 to 2014.

She said they grew apart after he left the military and retired in Clarksville.

“I felt like he was someone I didn’t know anymore,” she recalled. “He was very distant, freaking out over everything, and he didn’t want to go in public.”

She learned of the allegations and his arrest last week and told News 4 she’s glad they aren’t together anymore.

“It’s gross,” she said. “If he did that, he needs to get help.”

