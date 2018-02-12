Hermitage man found murdered, believed killed by burglar

Police say the murder of a 39-year-old man inside his Hermitage home Monday was committed by a burglar.

According to Metro Police, the body of Marvin Lee Hughes was found by his niece who came to his Misty Cape Cove residence from home at 3:45 Monday afternoon.

Hughes appeared to have been shot to death. A neighbor reported hearing a loud bang, possibly a gunshot, between 10 and 11 a.m.

Authorities say Hughes worked the overnight shift at Nissan.

The burglar is believed to have entered the house through an unlocked door. The upper level of the home was found ransacked. Police are unsure exactly what all was taken, but they know a pair of Air Jordan shoes and a PlayStation are missing.

Police are asking anyone who knows or sees a person who just today came into the possession of Air Jordan shoes or a PlayStation to immediately contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

