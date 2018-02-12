Armed man wanted in Clarskville pharmacy robbery

Clarksville Police are asking the public for help identifying an armed robber who stole narcotics at gunpoint from a local pharmacy on Monday afternoon.

Officials say the suspect pulled up to Harris Pharmacy of Ft. Campbell Boulevard in a truck just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

He entered the business with a gun or rifle, demanded drugs and left with an undisclosed amount of prescription narcotics.

Witnesses described the man as a white male in his 40s around 5 feet 6 inches tall with a stocky build, patchy "salt and pepper" facial hair. He was wearing a hoody.

Police say he left the scene in a red or maroon 90s GMC pickup truck with out-of-state tags. Witnesses say there was possibly a toolbox or some other item in the bed of the pickup.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Coleman, 931-614-5001, TIPSLINE, 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.