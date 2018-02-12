Columbia Police looking to ID suspects in Dollar General armed r - WSMV News 4

Columbia Police looking to ID suspects in Dollar General armed robbery

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Columbia Police Dept. Courtesy: Columbia Police Dept.
COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) -

Columbia Police are asking for the community's help to two thieves who stole from a store on Sunday morning. 

The two armed robbers entered the Dollar General on East James Campbell Boulevard around 8:30 a.m. 

When they fled the store, the pair was picked up by someone driving a dark-colored, four-door sedan. 

Any person with additional information that may assist in this or any other investigation is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670, Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.Com

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.