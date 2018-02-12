Missing 6-year-old in Lawrence County found safe

Authorities have safely located a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing from his home in Lawrence County.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, Colton Bryan Bates was found safe shortly before 9:30 Monday night.

The child has been located just now. He is safe and with emergency responders. — THPLawrenceburg (@THPLawrencebur) February 13, 2018

Colton went missing from his home in Loretto around 5 p.m.

Multiple agencies assisted in the search.

