Missing 6-year-old in Lawrence County found safe - WSMV News 4

Missing 6-year-old in Lawrence County found safe

Authorities have safely located a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing from his home in Lawrence County.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, Colton Bryan Bates was found safe shortly before 9:30 Monday night.

Colton went missing from his home in Loretto around 5 p.m.

Multiple agencies assisted in the search.

