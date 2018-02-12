Franklin fugitive captured, held on more than $1M bond - WSMV News 4

Franklin fugitive captured, held on more than $1M bond

After escaping law enforcement last month, a drug dealer wanted by Franklin Police was captured in Nashville and is being held on bond for more than $1 million. 

Hunter Cole Moore, 25, of Franklin, evaded officers during a traffic stop on Murfreesboro Road on Jan. 23. 

Moore jumped from his vehicle and fled on foot, leaving the cash and drugs behind. 

Acting on a tip, Franklin Police capture Moore during a traffic stop of White Bridge Road and Brookwood Terrace in Nashville. 

Moore was charged with felony evading, being a fugitive from justice, manufacture and distribution of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license. 

He is being held in Franklin on a $1,027,500 bond. 

Moore is also wanted by California authorities on unrelated charges. 

He is due in Williamson County Court on Feb. 22. 

