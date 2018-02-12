NBC says 25.7 million followed Olympic coverage Sunday - WSMV News 4

NBC says 25.7 million followed Olympic coverage Sunday

PYEONG-CHANG, South Korea (WSMV) -

NEW YORK (AP) - Highlights from media coverage of the Pyeongchang Olympics:

RATINGS: An estimated 22.8 million people watched NBC's prime-time coverage on Sunday night, the Nielsen company said.

Add in people who watched NBCSN's coverage at the same time, or streamed NBC's broadcast online, and the number climbs to 25.7 million.

That's pretty close to the 26.3 million who watched NBC for the first Sunday of the Sochi Olympics in 2014.

After five days, NBC said it has already broken the mark of minutes streamed online that it had for the entirety of the Sochi Olympics, or 445 million total minutes streamed this year versus 420 minutes for the Sochi Olympics.

