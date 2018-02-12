State House OKs bill to require pre-abortion ultrasound look

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Republican-led Tennessee House has passed a bill that would require doctors to offer women who are getting abortions a look at an ultrasound, if one was performed beforehand.

The House voted 74-20 Monday on the bill by Republican Rep. Micah Van Huss of Jonesborough.

If a woman decides to see the ultrasound, the bill would require the medical professional to tell her whether a fetal heartbeat was detected.

The bill also requires including data on heartbeat detections and abortion methods in a Department of Health annual report.

Van Huss said Tennessee needs a step-by-step plan to abolish abortion.

Democratic Rep. Sherry Jones of Nashville said the state needs to look beyond the baby's birth and plan how to care for the child.

The legislation still requires Senate approval.

