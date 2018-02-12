Hendersonville alderman steps down after DUI controversy

In a letter sent Monday, Hendersonville Alderwoman Angie Hedberg resigned from her position representing Ward 3.

This comes after she was convicted of two DUIs and was called out by Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary, along with two other aldermen, for noticeably low attendance at community meetings they were paid to attend.

In July, a neighbor called police after witnessing Hedberg weaving in and out of traffic in Hendersonville. The neighbor followed her for 17 miles to north Nashville where police say they pulled her over and found her pouring a cocktail out on the ground.

She pleaded guilty to DUI in September, then just days later she pleaded guilty to another DUI from Cheatham County in May.

In December, Hedberg refused to step down despite a number of other city officials urging her to quit -- even when the alderman board and mayor voted unanimously to begin proceedings for her removal.

Her last day will be March 23, which Hedberg says should be ample time for the city to appoint her replacement.

Hedberg's full letter reads:

"It is with great sadness and for the betterment of my family and me, that I am resigning my position as Alderwoman for ward 3. I have remained professional and kept my integrity through this entire ordeal and will continue to do so until my last day. This will be March 23rd, 2018. This shall give the city ample time to appoint someone to my seat. What has saddened me the most is that less than 1% of our cities population signed the petition, most of whom never even voted for me, denying the 99% who did vote for me their constitutional rights to elect me or not. I am absolutely honored to have served as your Alderwoman, however it would seem that God has other plans for me going forward. Thank you to the massive amount of people who have continued to believe in me and support me from day one. Sincerely,

Angie Hedberg

Alderwoman Ward 3

