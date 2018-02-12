Police investigating armed robberies in 12 South, Green Hills

Changes could on the horizon for how states recognize gun carry permits, making concealed carry permit more like a driver's license. The Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2017 is moving through Congress that would require every state to universally honor another state's concealed carry permit no matter how much training you may or may not have. If it becomes law, Tennessee handgun carry permit holders would be able to carry in 13 states where they are currently not allowed.More >>
Rutherford County law enforcement officials have closed 23 stores that were selling products containing CBD.More >>
A string of armed robberies, all within a short period, hit two popular Nashville neighborhoods on Friday evening.More >>
With all the rain this weekend, potholes are popping up everywhere, and weather is both the cause and limiting the fix.More >>
Belmont is in the Top 25 for the first time in school history.More >>
On any given day, rideshare drivers appear in Davidson County Traffic Court protesting tickets for moving violations that include impeding traffic.More >>
Vice Mayor David Briley has appointed seven Councilmembers to serve on a committee to investigate Mayor Megan Barry’s travel and other expenses.More >>
Officials hope to begin seeing water restored to Hickman County water customers by Thursday afternoon, according to the county's EMA.
Officials hope to begin seeing water restored to Hickman County water customers by Thursday afternoon, according to the county's EMA.
More than 260 carjackings happened across Davidson County in 2017. The majority of the crimes happened in south Nashville.More >>
Officers found the victim in the parking lot at Stratford High School just after midnight Sunday.More >>
Country singer Daryle Singletary died unexpectedly Monday morning at age 46.More >>
Witnesses said an argument over the size of a German shepherd led to a deadly shooting at a Missouri sports bar.More >>
"Peter Rabbit" filmmakers and the studio behind it are apologizing for insensitively depicting a character's allergy in the film that has prompted backlash online.More >>
Records obtained by the News 4 I-Team show Mayor Barry was scheduled to travel to the 2018 Grammy Awards with her former bodyguard just days before they admitted to having an extramarital affair.More >>
The woman's current medical status is unclear, but authorities said she will remain at the hospital until she recovers.More >>
According to Metro Schools, she died unexpectedly due to a medical condition.More >>
There were plenty of spectacular moments during the maiden launch of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket on Tuesday.More >>
A pregnant teen was shot while driving on I-40 near Austin Peay Highway, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
