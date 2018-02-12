Police investigating armed robberies in 12 South, Green Hills

A string of armed robberies, all within a short period, hit two popular Nashville neighborhoods on Friday evening.

Victims were targeted on the 1100 block of Caruthers in 12 South, on Hobbs Road and at the corner of Hillsboro Pike and Graybar Lane in Green Hills.

Police say it appears these robberies are connected but cannot confirm at this time.

These robberies are getting a lot of attention online.

On NextDoor, you will find several reports of armed robberies in the Green Hills and 12 South neighborhoods.

Metro Police have only confirmed three from Friday night but say they are looking into other possible cases.

Annette Barkley lives and works in the Green Hills area.

“I'm very concerned," Barkley said. “A lot of gunpoint robberies, held at gunpoint, carjackings...it's sad, it's very sad what it's coming to.”

At the Hobbs House condominiums in Green Hills, residents received a notice warning them about Friday night's armed robberies and steps they should take to help protect themselves.

“If you are distracted, then people look for that," Barkley said. "There are predators out there, they have no respect for you or your property.”

District 25 Councilman Russ Pulley, who represents Green Hills, says neighbors have reached out to him to talk about police involvement since the robberies occurred.

“They are pulling together...they're concerned,” said Pulley. “I know we have a meeting at the West Precinct on [February 26], and I'm trying to put another small meeting together with the Midtown Hills [Precinct] to come out and speak to the neighbors.”

All of the reported robberies on Friday night involve a vague description of three juveniles armed with pistols that demanded cell phones and wallets.

Metro police say the precincts have "flex units" that are used to address crime hotspots.

Barkley believes vigilance goes a long way.

“Never answer your door, unless you're expecting someone," said Barkley. "Never be distracted on your phone. I see people walking their dogs, distracted on their phone, they're not paying attention. Be very aware. Report it. If you see something suspicious, report it.”

The most common recommendation police give to avoid a similar robbery is to hang your phone when driving in or walking into your neighborhood or your property because it decreases your alertness.

If you see something suspicious, keep driving or moving.

