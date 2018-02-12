Belmont earns first AP Top 25 ranking in school history

Rutherford County law enforcement officials have closed 23 stores that were selling products containing CBD.More >>
Officials hope to begin seeing water restored to Hickman County water customers by Thursday afternoon, according to the county's EMA.
More >>
Belmont is in the Top 25 for the first time in school history.More >>
More than 260 carjackings happened across Davidson County in 2017. The majority of the crimes happened in south Nashville.More >>
On any given day, rideshare drivers appear in Davidson County Traffic Court protesting tickets for moving violations that include impeding traffic.More >>
Officers found the victim in the parking lot at Stratford High School just after midnight Sunday.More >>
Country singer Daryle Singletary died unexpectedly Monday morning at age 46.More >>
A political committee whose radio ad used toilet-flushing sounds to attack Republican U.S. Rep. Diane Black received $200,000 from a donor to Randy Boyd's rival campaign for governor.More >>
A Fort Bragg soldier and his wife and son reported missing in New York have been found safe in Tennessee.More >>
A Tennessee organization is working on a statewide event to oversee 25,000 volunteers planting 250,000 trees later this month.More >>
