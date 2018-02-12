Belmont earns first AP Top 25 ranking in school history

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Belmont is in the AP Top 25 for the first time in school history.

The Bruins (24-3) entered The Associated Press women's basketball poll Monday at No. 24. First-year coach Bart Brooks has the team riding a 15-game winning streak with the only losses coming this season to Oklahoma, Stanford and Wright State.

While it's Belmont's first appearance in the poll, the top five remain unchanged with UConn leading the way as the unanimous choice from the 32-member national media panel. The Huskies host No. 4 Louisville on Monday night. Mississippi State, Baylor and Notre Dame round out the first five teams in the poll.

South Florida re-entered the poll at No. 22 after beating then-No. 13 Ohio State on Sunday. Arizona State and TCU dropped out of the rankings.

Full poll: https://collegebasketball.ap.org/ap-womens-basketball-poll-week-15

