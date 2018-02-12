23 stores padlocked in Rutherford Co. for selling CBD-laced products

Rutherford County law enforcement officials have closed 23 stores that were selling products containing CBD.

Officers from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Murfreesboro, Smyrna and La Vergne police departments, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation closed the stores on Monday after receiving a court order from Circuit Court Judge Royce Taylor.

Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said there were 21 indictments issued by the Rutherford County Grand Jury for individuals selling the products, mainly a candy that resembled Gummie Bears with CBD, a marijuana derivative.

“We’d like to inform the parents to be aware of what your children are bringing home with them,” Fitzhugh said in a press conference outside one of the businesses closed.

Fitzhugh said his department received a tip from a parent about the candy being brought home by their child.

Smyrna Police Chief Kevin Arnold said he had one of his agents enter a store in his town and ask the clerk for the product.

“This is not an obscure object sitting on their shelf. (The clerks) know what it is,” Arnold said at the press conference.

The businesses padlocked were Lascassas: Last Stop Market, 6858 Lascassas Pike; Murfreesboro: Vapesboro. 1675 Middle Tennessee Blvd., Stop-N-Go, 1624B New Salem Highway, Stop-N-Shop, 490 St. Andrews Dr., Enchanted Planet, 109 E. Lytle St., T&B Tobacco & Beer, 5524 NW Broad St., Quick Stop Discount Tobacco and Beer, 1722 S. Rutherford Blvd., 99 Cents Discount Tobacco, 3325 Memorial Blvd., Kaleidoscope, 3325 Memorial Blvd., Y&H Discount Tobacco and Beer, 2075 Lascassas Pike, A&M Tobacco & Beer, 2075 Lascassas Pike; Kaleidoscope, 2992 S. Church St., Magical Vapors, 517 W. Main St. Smyrna: Kwik Sak, 1219 Hazelwood Dr., TN Vape & Smoke, 901 Rock Springs Rd., Stop & Shop Tobacco & Beer, 901 Rock Springs Rd., One Stop Shop Tobacco & Beer, 1872 Almaville Rd., Magical Vapors, 505 E. Enon Springs Rd., Cloud 9, 105 Jefferson St. La Vergne: Waldron Market, 606 Waldron Rd., Family Market Discount Tobacco and Beer, 546 Waldron Rd., Tobacco Brew & Chew, 5104 Waldron Rd., La Vergne Vapor, 5234 Murfreesboro Rd.

