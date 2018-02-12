Shooting victim found in high school parking lot

A 27-year-old man is recovering after being shot in East Nashville.

Officers found the victim in the parking lot at Stratford High School just after midnight Sunday.

The victim claims a dark-colored vehicle was following him and shot at his Chevrolet Malibu on Dickerson Pike.

The man told police that he drove to the school, which is when he called 911. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-critical injuries.

Police said the victim was not cooperating with the investigation.

Officers were unable to find the location of the shooting. No information about the suspected gunman has been released.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.