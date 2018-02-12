Some rideshare drivers say they're being targeted by police

Rutherford County law enforcement officials have closed 23 stores that were selling products containing CBD.More >>
Rutherford County law enforcement officials have closed 23 stores that were selling products containing CBD.More >>
More than 260 carjackings happened across Davidson County in 2017. The majority of the crimes happened in south Nashville.More >>
More than 260 carjackings happened across Davidson County in 2017. The majority of the crimes happened in south Nashville.More >>
On any given day, rideshare drivers appear in Davidson County Traffic Court protesting tickets for moving violations that include impeding traffic.More >>
On any given day, rideshare drivers appear in Davidson County Traffic Court protesting tickets for moving violations that include impeding traffic.More >>
Officers found the victim in the parking lot at Stratford High School just after midnight Sunday.More >>
Officers found the victim in the parking lot at Stratford High School just after midnight Sunday.More >>
A political committee whose radio ad used toilet-flushing sounds to attack Republican U.S. Rep. Diane Black received $200,000 from a donor to Randy Boyd's rival campaign for governor.More >>
A political committee whose radio ad used toilet-flushing sounds to attack Republican U.S. Rep. Diane Black received $200,000 from a donor to Randy Boyd's rival campaign for governor.More >>
A Fort Bragg soldier and his wife and son reported missing in New York have been found safe in Tennessee.More >>
A Fort Bragg soldier and his wife and son reported missing in New York have been found safe in Tennessee.More >>
A Tennessee organization is working on a statewide event to oversee 25,000 volunteers planting 250,000 trees later this month.More >>
A Tennessee organization is working on a statewide event to oversee 25,000 volunteers planting 250,000 trees later this month.More >>
Grammy Award winner and global pop star Bruno Mars is bringing his "24K Magic World Tour" to Nashville later this year.More >>
Grammy Award winner and global pop star Bruno Mars is bringing his "24K Magic World Tour" to Nashville later this year.More >>
Mayor Gary Jacobs is warning residents of Centerville in Hickman County that their water may be contaminated.More >>
Mayor Gary Jacobs is warning residents of Centerville in Hickman County that their water may be contaminated.More >>
Witnesses said an argument over the size of a German shepherd led to a deadly shooting at a Missouri sports bar.More >>
Witnesses said an argument over the size of a German shepherd led to a deadly shooting at a Missouri sports bar.More >>
More than 260 carjackings happened across Davidson County in 2017. The majority of the crimes happened in south Nashville.More >>
More than 260 carjackings happened across Davidson County in 2017. The majority of the crimes happened in south Nashville.More >>
"Peter Rabbit" filmmakers and the studio behind it are apologizing for insensitively depicting a character's allergy in the film that has prompted backlash online.More >>
"Peter Rabbit" filmmakers and the studio behind it are apologizing for insensitively depicting a character's allergy in the film that has prompted backlash online.More >>
The woman's current medical status is unclear, but authorities said she will remain at the hospital until she recovers.More >>
The woman's current medical status is unclear, but authorities said she will remain at the hospital until she recovers.More >>
Records obtained by the News 4 I-Team show Mayor Barry was scheduled to travel to the 2018 Grammy Awards with her former bodyguard just days before they admitted to having an extramarital affair.More >>
Records obtained by the News 4 I-Team show Mayor Barry was scheduled to travel to the 2018 Grammy Awards with her former bodyguard just days before they admitted to having an extramarital affair.More >>
According to Metro Schools, she died unexpectedly due to a medical condition.More >>
According to Metro Schools, she died unexpectedly due to a medical condition.More >>
There were plenty of spectacular moments during the maiden launch of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket on Tuesday.More >>
There were plenty of spectacular moments during the maiden launch of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket on Tuesday.More >>
A pregnant teen was shot while driving on I-40 near Austin Peay Highway, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A pregnant teen was shot while driving on I-40 near Austin Peay Highway, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Mayor Gary Jacobs is warning residents of Centerville in Hickman County that their water may be contaminated.More >>
Mayor Gary Jacobs is warning residents of Centerville in Hickman County that their water may be contaminated.More >>