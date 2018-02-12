Chef Paulette's Mini Valentines Cupcakes

Mini Valentines Cupcakes

makes 24 minis or 12 medium

For the cupcakes:

1 stick unsalted butter, room temperature

¾ cup sugar plus 2 tablespoons and some for

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

2/3 cup milk

1 ½ cups flour

2 ¼ teaspoons baking powder

pinch salt

For the icing:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup powdered sugar (you may need a little more)

2-3 drops red food coloring

½ teaspoon vanilla

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.

Line a mini cupcake tin with mini cupcake papers. Or a medium 12-cupcake tin with cupcake papers.

Cream the butter and sugar with the paddle attachment in a stand mixer until smooth. Add the eggs and vanilla. Mix until well incorporated, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed.

In a medium bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt. Add 1/3 of the flour mixture to the batter, mix until incorporated. Add half of the milk and mix well. Add 1/3 of the flour and mix till combined, add the last of the milk and mix until smooth. Add the final 1/3 of flour mixture and mix until just combined (don't overmix).

Spoon batter into the cupcake papers - each one about 3/4 full. Bake until golden - about 20 minutes.

For the icing: In a medium mixing bowl press out the butter with a spoon to make it smooth. Add the powdered sugar and mix until the butter is blended into small pieces with the sugar. Run the kitchen faucet until very hot. Add a couple of teaspoons of hot water to the mixture and stir rapidly to combine. Add a little more water to get consistency you would like. Add the vanilla and food coloring and mix well. If frosting seems too thick, add more hot water until it becomes the right consistency.

When cupcakes are completely cooled, frost the tops using an offset spatula or small spatula.