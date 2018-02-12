Chef Paulette's Pasta w Artichokes & Pancetta

Pasta w Artichokes & Pancetta

12 ounces, frozen artichoke hearts, thawed

olive oil for sauteing, plus more for drizzling

1 large shallot, peeled and diced

4 ounces pancetta, diced

1/4 cup heavy cream

salt & pepper to taste

1/2 lb. cut pasta, i.e. penne, fusilli

Place a pasta pot of water on the heat to boil. When boiling, salt water, then add pasta. Cook until al dente (not underdone, but not too soft.)

Meanwhile, slice the artichokes hearts into 4 or 5 slices per heart. Heat a couple of tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet. Add the shallot and pancetta. Cook until shallot is softened and pancetta is cooked through. Add the sliced artichoke hearts. Add a little more olive oil if too dry. Cook, stirring, for about 10 minutes on medium heat. Season with salt & pepper. Add cream and toss to coat.

When pasta is done, reserve a half cup of pasta water, then drain pasta and add pasta to skillet with artichoke sauce. Stir to coat pasta and cook for 2-3 minutes until flavors combine. Add little pasta water if it needs moistening. Serve hot. Add some grated cheese to individual servings.