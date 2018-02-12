Country singer Daryle Singletary dies at age 46

Country singer Daryle Singletary died unexpectedly Monday morning at age 46.

Singletary died at his home in Lebanon, TN. It's not clear what caused Singletary's death.

Singletary is most well-known for his songs "I Let Her Lie," "Too Much Fun," "Amen Kind of Love," and "The Note." Throughout his career, he recorded music with George Jones, Merle Haggard and Ricky Skaggs, just to name a few.

His family is asking for thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Singletary is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters, along with his parents and other relatives.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.

Daryle Singletary's road manager Chuck Lauber confirms the death...Daryle died in Nashville unexpectedly this morning around 5am...He is survived by his wife Holly and his children..Singletary was 46 pic.twitter.com/9sOhUgaIfY — Jimmy Carter (@askjimmycarter) February 12, 2018

