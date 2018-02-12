Tennessee governor race: Boyd donor aids anti-Black group

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A political committee whose radio ad used toilet-flushing sounds to attack Republican U.S. Rep. Diane Black received $200,000 from a donor to Randy Boyd's rival campaign for governor.

Campaign finance disclosures show Joe Hollingsworth Jr. of Clinton donated to Tennessee Jobs Now in December. He gave $8,000 to Boyd's campaign in May.

Hollingsworth, CEO of a company that builds industrial facilities, spent heavily to help his son, Republican U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, win his 2016 Indiana race.

Some radio stations pulled the ad after Black's campaign called it false. Tennessee Jobs Now then tweaked it and returned it to air.

Boyd campaign spokeswoman Laine Arnold said the campaign had nothing to do with the ad.

Black and Boyd are among four major Republican gubernatorial hopefuls. Two leading Democrats are running.

