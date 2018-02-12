Bruno Mars bringing tour to Bridgestone Arena in October - WSMV News 4

Bruno Mars bringing tour to Bridgestone Arena in October

Grammy Award winner and global pop star Bruno Mars is bringing his "24K Magic World Tour" to Nashville later this year.

Bruno Mars will be joined by special guest Cardi B for the show at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, Oct. 7.

Tickets will be going on sale this Friday, Feb. 16, at noon CT.

