Bruno Mars bringing tour to Bridgestone Arena in October

Grammy Award winner and global pop star Bruno Mars is bringing his "24K Magic World Tour" to Nashville later this year.More >>
Grammy Award winner and global pop star Bruno Mars is bringing his "24K Magic World Tour" to Nashville later this year.More >>
More than 260 carjackings happened across Davidson County in 2017. The majority of the crimes happened in south Nashville.More >>
More than 260 carjackings happened across Davidson County in 2017. The majority of the crimes happened in south Nashville.More >>
Mayor Gary Jacobs is warning residents of Centerville in Hickman County that their water may be contaminated.More >>
Mayor Gary Jacobs is warning residents of Centerville in Hickman County that their water may be contaminated.More >>
Some freezing rain is appearing on the radar.More >>
Some freezing rain is appearing on the radar.More >>
Heavy rain is expected to fall for much of the weekend, which is causing issues on roads, creeks, and rivers.More >>
Heavy rain is expected to fall for much of the weekend, which is causing issues on roads, creeks, and rivers.More >>
A group of Republican senators on Sunday night released a version of President Donald Trump's immigration proposal ahead of a floor debate on immigration this week.More >>
A group of Republican senators on Sunday night released a version of President Donald Trump's immigration proposal ahead of a floor debate on immigration this week.More >>
A silver alert that was issued early Sunday morning for a woman who disappeared from St. Thomas West has been cancelled.More >>
A silver alert that was issued early Sunday morning for a woman who disappeared from St. Thomas West has been cancelled.More >>
Crews were called to 904 8th Avenue South around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.More >>
Crews were called to 904 8th Avenue South around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.More >>
The thief got away with an undisclosed amount of money in each robbery. No one was injured.More >>
The thief got away with an undisclosed amount of money in each robbery. No one was injured.More >>
Witnesses said an argument over the size of a German shepherd led to a deadly shooting at a Missouri sports bar.More >>
Witnesses said an argument over the size of a German shepherd led to a deadly shooting at a Missouri sports bar.More >>
More than 260 carjackings happened across Davidson County in 2017. The majority of the crimes happened in south Nashville.More >>
More than 260 carjackings happened across Davidson County in 2017. The majority of the crimes happened in south Nashville.More >>
"Peter Rabbit" filmmakers and the studio behind it are apologizing for insensitively depicting a character's allergy in the film that has prompted backlash online.More >>
"Peter Rabbit" filmmakers and the studio behind it are apologizing for insensitively depicting a character's allergy in the film that has prompted backlash online.More >>
There were plenty of spectacular moments during the maiden launch of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket on Tuesday.More >>
There were plenty of spectacular moments during the maiden launch of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket on Tuesday.More >>
Records obtained by the News 4 I-Team show Mayor Barry was scheduled to travel to the 2018 Grammy Awards with her former bodyguard just days before they admitted to having an extramarital affair.More >>
Records obtained by the News 4 I-Team show Mayor Barry was scheduled to travel to the 2018 Grammy Awards with her former bodyguard just days before they admitted to having an extramarital affair.More >>
Police in Ohio had previously gone to the home where a man fatally shot two police officers for three domestic disputes but no arrests were ever made, incident reports from the Columbus suburb of Westerville show.More >>
Police in Ohio had previously gone to the home where a man fatally shot two police officers for three domestic disputes but no arrests were ever made, incident reports from the Columbus suburb of Westerville show.More >>
A pregnant teen was shot while driving on I-40 near Austin Peay Highway, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A pregnant teen was shot while driving on I-40 near Austin Peay Highway, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Mayor Gary Jacobs is warning residents of Centerville in Hickman County that their water may be contaminated.More >>
Mayor Gary Jacobs is warning residents of Centerville in Hickman County that their water may be contaminated.More >>
The woman's current medical status is unclear, but authorities said she will remain at the hospital until she recovers.More >>
The woman's current medical status is unclear, but authorities said she will remain at the hospital until she recovers.More >>