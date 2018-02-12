Olympic Hockey Day 2 Preview

Throughout the entire 2018 Winter Games, NBC Olympics staff will preview the upcoming slate of hockey games and recap the prior day’s action.

The two women’s hockey gold-medal favorites hit the ice for the first time in PyeongChang; the Americans will take on Finland at 2:40 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

Team USA has won seven of the past eight world championships but has faltered at the Olympics, losing the gold medal match to Canada in the previous two Winter Games.

The American captain, Meghan Duggan, recently told NBC Olympics that, “We’re on a mission. We have a job to get done."

Finland is set to take the ice, led by IIHF Hall-of-Famer Riikka Valila. At age 44, she will officially become the oldest player to compete in women’s Olympic hockey.

Canada will take on the Olympic Athletes from Russia at 7:10 a.m. ET on USA Network. Goaltender Shannon Szabados is going for her third straight gold medal and helps set the tone for her squad.

"Shannon brings a calmness to our team, for sure," Canada’s head coach Laura Schuler said. "She's a big physical presence in the net, and obviously has a great history."

OAR has six skaters returning from the 2014 team and will compete under a neutral flag.

From Olympics Day 1

Sweden 2, Japan 1 (women’s hockey)

Sara Hjalmarsson’s third period tally broke a 1-1 tie to help Sweden secure its first victory of the 2018 PyeongChang Games at Kwandong Hockey Centre against Japan. Sara Grahn stopped 29 shots and Fanny Rask also scored for Sweden.

Rui Ukita erased a one-goal deficit for Japan at 16:52 of the middle frame, and Nana Fujimoto made 25 saves, but Japan could not score a late equalizer to force overtime. Japan represented themselves well, controlling the puck for long stretches and generating plenty of offensive opportunities.

Read the full recap here.

Switzerland 8, Korea 0 (women's hockey)

A united Korea had their moment, but Alina Muller and Team Switzerland quickly stole the spotlight as the Swiss cruised to a 8-0 victory.

Muller lit the lamp four times, including three in the first period while teammate Sara Benz picked up three assists. Lara Stalder added two goals of her own and Meier tallied three assists.

Read the full recap here.