Did J.J. Watt and Matt Hamilton just become best friends? Yep! - WSMV News 4

Did J.J. Watt and Matt Hamilton just become best friends? Yep!

Posted: Updated:
By: Cara Cooper

The U.S. is gradually starting to fall more and more in love with curling and new American heroes Matt and Becca Hamilton.


After Mr. T tweeted his admiration of the sport Saturday night, NFL superstar J.J. Watt also expressed his love of not only curling, but the red, white and blue Sunday.



 

And while Watt didn't specifically mention Matt Hamilton in his initial tweet, it caught the elder Hamilton's attention, and the two Wisconsin natives definitely shared a moment.

 



 



 

The exchange even ended with an invitation from Hamilton for Watt to give the whole broom and rock a try. Will we see the Texans star move from the turf to the sheet?  Fingers crossed!

 



 








