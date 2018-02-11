GOP senators introduce version of White House immigration framework

Heavy rain is expected to fall for much of the weekend, which is causing issues on roads, creeks, and rivers.More >>
A group of Republican senators on Sunday night released a version of President Donald Trump's immigration proposal ahead of a floor debate on immigration this week.More >>
A silver alert that was issued early Sunday morning for a woman who disappeared from St. Thomas West has been cancelled.More >>
Crews were called to 904 8th Avenue South around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.More >>
Mayor Gary Jacobs is warning residents of Centerville in Hickman County that their water may be contaminated.More >>
The whole world is watching as the Winter Olympics are underway in PyeongChang. On Saturday, people and youths were able to sample some of the winter games out on the ice.More >>
Gerard is the second straight American to win the event, which made its Olympic debut four years ago.More >>
Mayor Gary Jacobs is warning residents of Centerville in Hickman County that their water may be contaminated.More >>
Heavy rain is expected to fall for much of the weekend, which is causing issues on roads, creeks, and rivers.More >>
Records obtained by the News 4 I-Team show Mayor Barry was scheduled to travel to the 2018 Grammy Awards with her former bodyguard just days before they admitted to having an extramarital affair.More >>
An online adjunct professor incorrectly told a student that Australia isn't a country and gave her a failing grade, prompting Southern New Hampshire University to replace the instructor.More >>
A silver alert that was issued early Sunday morning for a woman who disappeared from St. Thomas West has been cancelled.More >>
A foster parent has been charged with neglect and battery after admitting to causing injuries to his two-month-old foster child, including bruises and 35 broken bones.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control are reporting that nearly every state in the US is currently experiencing widespread flu activity and said the end of flu season may still be many weeks away.More >>
