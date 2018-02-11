Firefighters battle large fire at abandoned building on 8th Ave. South

Heavy rain is expected to fall for much of the weekend, which is causing issues on roads, creeks, and rivers.More >>
Crews were called to 904 8th Avenue South around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.More >>
According to Metro Schools, she died unexpectedly due to a medical condition.More >>
Mayor Gary Jacobs is warning residents of Centerville in Hickman County that their water may be contaminated.More >>
A silver alert was issued early Sunday morning for Brenda Masters, 64, of Westminster, South Carolina. Police say she is in the beginning stages of dementia. Masters was last seen around 2:30 p.m. at St. Thomas West with her husband and daughter.More >>
The whole world is watching as the Winter Olympics are underway in PyeongChang. On Saturday, people and youths were able to sample some of the winter games out on the ice.More >>
Gerard is the second straight American to win the event, which made its Olympic debut four years ago.More >>
The possibility of flooding on Saturday and Sunday has prompted a 4WARN Weather Alert for this weekend.More >>
Mayor Gary Jacobs is warning residents of Centerville in Hickman County that their water may be contaminated.More >>
Heavy rain is expected to fall for much of the weekend, which is causing issues on roads, creeks, and rivers.More >>
An online adjunct professor incorrectly told a student that Australia isn't a country and gave her a failing grade, prompting Southern New Hampshire University to replace the instructor.More >>
Records obtained by the News 4 I-Team show Mayor Barry was scheduled to travel to the 2018 Grammy Awards with her former bodyguard just days before they admitted to having an extramarital affair.More >>
A silver alert was issued early Sunday morning for Brenda Masters, 64, of Westminster, South Carolina. Police say she is in the beginning stages of dementia. Masters was last seen around 2:30 p.m. at St. Thomas West with her husband and daughter.More >>
A foster parent has been charged with neglect and battery after admitting to causing injuries to his two-month-old foster child, including bruises and 35 broken bones.More >>
When a young Florida boy wanted a stuffed toy, he crawled inside a claw-style vending machine in the play area of a restaurant to fetch one. And, he got stuck inside the glass-encased structure.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control are reporting that nearly every state in the US is currently experiencing widespread flu activity and said the end of flu season may still be many weeks away.More >>
