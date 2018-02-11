Firefighters battle large building fire on 8th Ave. South

Firefighters were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. (WSMV)

Firefighters battled a large fire at an abandoned commercial building near downtown Nashville on Sunday.

Crews were called to 904 8th Avenue South around 4:30 p.m.

When they arrived to the scene, smoke and flames were pouring from the building.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze; however, the building was destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.