8th grade Metro student dies from medical condition

An eighth grade student at Oliver Middle school in Nashville has passed away.

According to Metro Schools, she died unexpectedly due to a medical condition.

The Oliver Middle School principal, Stephen Sheaffer, released the following statement about the student:

She was deeply loved by her family, friends, and by the Oliver faculty and staff. Prior to attending Oliver, she was a student at Shayne Elementary. She was seldom seen without a smile on her face and was an absolute joy to have in school.

Metro Schools says they’re “deeply saddened by this loss." Grief counseling will be available to students and staff throughout the week as needed.