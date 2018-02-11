Olympics Day 3 hockey look ahead

Throughout the entire 2018 Winter Games, NBC Olympics staff recap the prior day’s activity and preview the upcoming slate of hockey games.

Switzerland returns to action after a dominating eight-goal offensive outburst in their first appearance at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

Swiss forward Alina Muller will look to build off her record-tying four-goal performance as her team squares off against Japan at 2:40 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

Team Japan had a strong showing, but ultimately fell in its first matchup against Team Sweden. Smiling Japan controlled the puck for much of the game, but could not create enough offensively against the Blue and Yellow. They will need to find an offensive rhythm if they hope to have success in the tournament.

It was an emotional opening game for a unified Korean team on Saturday morning, but they will look to skate with more confidence against Team Sweden. The weight of the Opening Ceremony and skating side-by-side in the same jersey for the first time played a part in the team's slow start versus Switzerland. However, the home crowd was behind them every step of the way and could be a factor in the second game of the tournament.

For Sweden, they will look to create more offense and set the tone early in the game. The team knows scoring two goals per game, like it did in the opener, won’t be enough as the tournament progresses.

From Olympics Day 2

United States 3, Finland 1

The United States erased a one-goal deficit en route to a 3-1 victory against Team Finland Sunday at the 23rd Olympic Winter Games.

Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Kendall Coyne each tallied second-period goals while Maddie Rooney made 23 saves for the U.S..

Finland’s goaltender Noora Raty made 39 saves.

Canada 5, Olympic Athletes from Russia 0

Three second-period goals helped Canada earn its first win on PyeongChang. Rebecca Johnston had three points including two goals, as Canada looks to defend its title for the fifth consecutive Olympics.

Ann-Renee Desbiens made 18 saves and earned her first shutout of the tournament.

Melodie Daoust scored twice, and Haley Irwin added a goal of her own for Canada.

