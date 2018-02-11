Centerville Mayor warns of contaminated water - WSMV News 4

Centerville Mayor warns of contaminated water

Posted: Updated:
CENTERVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Mayor Gary Jacobs is warning residents of Centerville in Hickman County that their water may be contaminated.

The town is experiencing a water outage, and the mayor said the town has reason to believe the water being distributed through Centerville Water System is contaminated. 

The mayor is encouraging residents to boil their water before drinking it or cooking with it. In a news release, Jacobs said the water should be strained through a clean cloth to remove any sediments. After that, the water should be brought to a boil and sustained for at least a minute to ensure any toxins are removed.

Multiple residents of Hickman County have called News 4 with tips about poor water pressure or no water at all.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Persistent rain leads to road closures, rising creeks and rivers

    Persistent rain leads to road closures, rising creeks and rivers

    Sunday, February 11 2018 12:17 AM EST2018-02-11 05:17:10 GMT
    A driver tried to cross the creek on Mapleview Street in Smyrna on Saturday, but got stuck. No one was hurt. (Source: Smyrna Police Department)A driver tried to cross the creek on Mapleview Street in Smyrna on Saturday, but got stuck. No one was hurt. (Source: Smyrna Police Department)

    Heavy rain is expected to fall for much of the weekend, which is causing issues on roads, creeks, and rivers. 

    More >>

    Heavy rain is expected to fall for much of the weekend, which is causing issues on roads, creeks, and rivers. 

    More >>

  • Police: 2 officers killed responding to 911; Suspect held

    Police: 2 officers killed responding to 911; Suspect held

    Saturday, February 10 2018 9:23 PM EST2018-02-11 02:23:32 GMT
    Authorities investigate the scene of a shooting where two Westerville, Ohio, police officers were shot and killed responding to a hang-up 911 call on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. (Tom Dodge/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)Authorities investigate the scene of a shooting where two Westerville, Ohio, police officers were shot and killed responding to a hang-up 911 call on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. (Tom Dodge/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

    The Columbus Police Department is investigating the shootings.

    More >>

    The Columbus Police Department is investigating the shootings.

    More >>

  • Photo: Firefighters rescue boy trapped in toy machine

    Photo: Firefighters rescue boy trapped in toy machine

    Thursday, February 8 2018 3:33 PM EST2018-02-08 20:33:01 GMT
    This photo shows firefighters attempting to rescue a boy who crawled inside a claw-style vending machine, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, in Titusville, Fla. (Titusville Fire and Emergency Services via AP)This photo shows firefighters attempting to rescue a boy who crawled inside a claw-style vending machine, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, in Titusville, Fla. (Titusville Fire and Emergency Services via AP)

    When a young Florida boy wanted a stuffed toy, he crawled inside a claw-style vending machine in the play area of a restaurant to fetch one. And, he got stuck inside the glass-encased structure.

    More >>

    When a young Florida boy wanted a stuffed toy, he crawled inside a claw-style vending machine in the play area of a restaurant to fetch one. And, he got stuck inside the glass-encased structure.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.